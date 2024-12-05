Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas house back in Naperville for holiday season 

It’s beginning to look a lot like Swiftmas again in Naperville.

The Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas house display is back at 1228 Atlas Lane for another holiday tour.

Return of Taylor Swift house serves mission of joy and kindness

Amy and Brian Scott, whose home went viral last year for its Swiftmas display, made the decision to keep the Swift theme going another year while out for dinner one night.

“We started with writing a mission statement, just the two of us. And our mission truly was to just bring more joy, kindness, and love to the Naperville community and beyond, while maintaining grace with our neighbors, as well as raising as much money as we could for Little Friends. So with that being our mission, we decided we had to do this again,” said Amy.

New eras this time around

But this time around, the Scott family changed things up a bit.

“We went with three different eras that we did not display last year. So the far corner is the Reputation Era, our middle area, which is the biggest one, is her newest album, TTPD (The Tortured Poets Department), and then finally, closest to me is the era of Folklore. So we wanted it to be more of a classy, elegant look, so we took less color this year and added more of the white lights, accented with gold and red,” said Amy.

One returning figure was Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This year, his tuxedo-clad cutout is perched on the roof.

Visitors will also spot a replica of the Folklore cabin, and a giant typewriter as a nod to one in the Fortnight video. And of course, there are plenty of images of Swift herself.

Swift house encourages donations to Little Friends

The Scotts are no strangers to big holiday displays, having created them at their home each Christmas season for 16 years…making up their own set of eras. But they’re thrilled that this one has had such an impact – both virally, and locally, as they invite those stopping by to donate to Little Friends, an area nonprofit committed to helping people with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Last year they raised $22,000 for the cause.

“It’s the whole message that we’re trying to put out there into, into the world. It’s just spread that love and kindness to other people and continue to have joy during this holiday season especially. And so, it just means so much to us to see that happening here,” said Amy

Looking ahead to next year, there’s no sure “prophecy” as to whether they’ll bring back the display for a third time…but for now, they’ll continue to spread the Swiftmas cheer until January 4.

