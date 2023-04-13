Teacher victim of fatal crash | D204 school target of swatting call | Pokémon Palooza

Police investigate fatal crash that took life of Welch Elementary teacher

Aurora police are investigating a car crash that resulted in the death of a Welch Elementary School teacher.

Police say the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on April 6, near the intersection of Eola Road and Village Green Drive. Preliminary reports show that a 32-year-old Aurora man who was driving south on Eola crossed the median and struck a car that was headed north. The driver of the northbound car was 48-year-old Nicole Dickerson, a fourth-grade teacher at Welch. Her car was then struck by another car that was traveling behind her, driven by an 18-year-old Warrenville man.

Dickerson and the 32-year-old driver were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Dickerson later died from her injuries. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A GoFundMe fundraiser said Dickerson, a long-time teacher, leaves behind her husband Jim and two children.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at 630-256-5330.

Waubonsie Valley High School one of many schools targeted with swatting calls

Waubonsie Valley High School was one of many schools across the state targeted by swatting calls yesterday. Find out more about the false threats reported in 19 counties statewide.

Naperville Park District to hold open house on 2023 Master Plan

The Naperville Park District will be holding an open house on Thursday, April 27 about its 2023 Master Plan.

Park district staff will be on hand to discuss the proposed updates for the plan, answer questions, and take any comments. The updates are reflective of the park district’s mission and took into account recent U.S. Census data along with input from community surveys.

The open house runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Fort Hill Activity Center at 20 Fort Hill Drive, in Multipurpose Room 3. Those unable to attend can view the plan and make comments online through the park district website from April 28 through May 12.

NACC to hold Unity Breakfast on April 24

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is holding its inaugural Unity Breakfast on Monday, April 24.

The event is meant to unify the community post-election and align all in moving forward together to make Naperville even better. Outgoing Naperville mayor Steve Chirico, Senator Linda Holmes, City of Naperville DEI Manager Dr. Geneace Williams, and City of Aurora Director of Communications and Equity Clayton Muhammad will be on hand to offer their insight.

Mayoral and city council candidates along with current elected officials have been invited to attend. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Naper Settlement. Registration information is available on the NACC website.

Pokémon Palooza at 95th Street Library this Saturday

Pokémon lovers, take note. This Saturday is Pokémon Palooza at Naperville’s 95th Street Library.

The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature activities like crafts, storytime, trivia challenges, a scavenger hunt, special photo-ops, and tournaments. There will also be the chance to learn how to play the trading card game, and build a terrarium habitat for a Pokémon.

A full run-down of events and times is available on the Naperville Public Library website.