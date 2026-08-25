The Back Nine Naperville brings a new fairway indoors this fall

A new indoor entertainment facility is teeing up in Naperville.

The Back Nine Naperville golf simulation facility plans to open sometime in late October or early November at 1271 Rickert Drive.

What is Back Nine Golf?

The Back Nine is a virtual golfing facility open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An indoor facility, it offers a space for year-long, all-season golf practice.

“It’s a place to practice with purpose, track your improvement, compete and stay connected to the game year-round,” said Russ Dawson. He and his wife, Kasia, are owners of The Back Nine Naperville.

Dawson says the business is unique for its “Full Swing” golf simulators, which provide feedback on performance and track individual progress. The facility also has a “Beyond the Grass” Tournament Series, where users can compete with Back Nine players at other locations.

One of several Chicagoland locations

Naperville will be one of the company’s first locations to open in the Chicago suburbs.

Dawson said other facilities are coming to North Aurora, Algonquin, Deerfield and Wheaton later this year.

“Because The Back Nine Naperville is locally owned and operated, we’re focused on creating a true golf community here in Naperville,” Dawson said, “one where golfers can play, practice, improve, and compete whenever it fits their schedule.”

Memberships available before opening

Ahead of its opening, The Back Nine is offering a limited number of Founding Memberships, which remain at a fixed price while the membership is active, and members can receive discounts on tournaments and leagues.

“It’s our way of rewarding the golfers who believe in The Back Nine Naperville and join our community from the very beginning,” Dawson said.

He said the company pursued a Naperville location because of how the city supports its local businesses.

“Ultimately, we don’t want to be somewhere people only visit because it’s cold or raining. We don’t want to take golfers away from playing outside,” Dawson said. “We want The Back Nine to become part of how Naperville plays golf, year-round.”

Featured image of The Back Nine in Shenandoah, Texas. Photo courtesy: Russ Dawson.

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