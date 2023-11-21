The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination lights exhibition returns for the holiday season

Prepare to be mesmerized as The Morton Arboretum transforms into a luminescent wonderland, where the light are dazzling and dancing during the holiday season’s Illumination light exhibtion.

What is The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination?

“Illumination is a unique lighting exhibition at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. It was created exclusively for us. It is like nothing else that you had seen anywhere else. We’ve welcomed nearly 2 million people here who have made it their family or friend tradition during the winter and it started because we really wanted people to appreciate trees and their beauty in the winter,” said the Morton Arboretum Exhibition Director Amy Scott.

New attractions and fan favorite displays take the spotlight

Littered with dazzling lights choreographed with upbeat music, the mile-long course is lined with over 1,000 trees featuring 19 different displays. Two displays, Starlit Trail, with twinkling stars on both sides of the trail and Winter Radiance, the new tall grass lights honoring a native Midwest species through an homage of light and color, are brand new. The displays Golden Glade, Ornament Hill, Symphony Woods, and Festival of Lanterns have all been enhanced, adding an immersive experience for visitors.

The path is new and has been reversed. It’s also fully accessible and ADA compliant for those with physical ailments.

“It really feels very new and it also feels much more immersive, for some returning people who are visiting year after year, this definitely gives it a different feel and it also gives us new vistas that we can appreciate for the experience and just new opportunities,” said Scott.

Illumination Electric returns for its second year

Guests can pause along the path at fire pits to warm up, or stop by concession stands to grab a snack or hot chocolate.

The event runs through the holiday season, with the final show on Jan. 6. But during its run, there’s extra fun planned for those 18 and older, with Electric Illumination returning for its second year. It’s held every Friday in December from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and the arboretum will be adding in disco house music, with an eighties theme for its final Friday.

Those special event nights, along with the family fun of the traditional Illumination nights is what’s kept visitors returning year after year.

“Illumination is for everyone. We want everyone to come out and enjoy the beauty of trees and the beautiful winter nights,” said Scott.

