The Rotary Club of Naperville celebrated scholarship winners 

The Rotary Club of Naperville announced their 2024 scholarship recipients. Fourteen high school seniors were recognized during a ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Mason Sabika. The six distinctive scholarships presented each recognized the diverse talents and dedication of the students.

At Hope Scholarship Recipients

The At Hope Scholarship was awarded to five students who have demonstrated remarkable resilience and hope in overcoming significant challenges during their high school careers. This scholarship celebrates their indomitable spirit and commitment to personal success and community service. The 2024 recipients are Emerson Fatzinger, Noelle Banas, Bryce Jordan, Grace Stubitz, and Ainsley Atwater.

Frank Slocumb Scholarship Recipients

In honor of Rotarian and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Frank Slocumb, this scholarship supports students attending local community colleges such as College of DuPage, Joliet Junior College, or Waubonsee Community College. This year’s recipients, Adam Al Shekha and Zack Heneghan, exemplify dedication to their academic pursuits and community involvement.

North Central College Make A Difference Scholarship Recipients

This scholarship is awarded to students who will be attending North Central College and have shown a commitment to leadership and service, embodying the Rotary spirit. The 2024 recipients are Brayden Groenenboom, Adiva Sayed, and Yichen Huangfu.

Service Above Self Scholarship Recipients

Athena Chen and Harshee Shah were honored with the Service Above Self Scholarship, which recognizes significant commitment to serving others—a core value of Rotary.

Gene Drendel Scholarship Recipient

The Gene Drendel Scholarship was awarded to Akshay Baid, a student who has shown exceptional academic achievements, athletic excellence, and service to both school and community, honoring the legacy of a dedicated Rotarian and community leader.

Sunrise Rotary Above and Beyond Scholarship Recipient

Elsa Jacob received the Sunrise Rotary Above and Beyond Scholarship for her exemplary service history and lifelong commitment to positively impacting others.

The Rotary Club of Naperville congratulates all recipients and looks forward to their future contributions to society. Rotary is committed to fostering leadership qualities and civic responsibility in today’s youth.

