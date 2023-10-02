Third gun-related arrest outside Naperville’s Topgolf within a month

An Indiana man was arrested Saturday for allegedly having a machine gun in his car outside of Topgolf in Naperville, the third gun-related arrest in the entertainment venue’s parking area within a month’s time.

Jalen Littleton, 19, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun for the incident, according to a press release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police Department.

Gun clearly visible on driver’s side floorboard

On Sept. 30 around 9:50 p.m., Naperville police were doing a routine patrol outside of the business at 3221 Odyssey Court, when they reportedly saw a gun sitting in clear view on the driver’s side floorboard of a black Chevy Cruze.

Soon after, Littleton and another person entered the vehicle. At that point, police boxed in the Chevy Cruze, and then conducted a search of the car.

According to the news release, inside officers found a fully-loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine. The gun also had a laser sight and the ability to fire fully automatic when an auto switch is engaged.

No valid FOID or CCL

Authorities say that Littleton does not have a valid FOID or CCL, and was taken into custody.

“Public safety is the top priority of my office and the allegation that Mr. Littleton unlawfully possessed an extremely dangerous, fully-loaded gun capable of firing as a machine gun, at a family-friendly entertainment facility is outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release.

“This was another great example by these officers showing that this department will continue to do everything we can to keep this community safe,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in the news release.

On Monday morning, a DuPage County judge ruled that Littleton be held in the DuPage County jail without bond. He will appear in court on Oct. 16.

Two other gun-related arrests at Naperville Topgolf

This is the third gun-related arrest at the Naperville Topgolf within a month’s time.

On Sept. 11, Darron Prince, 26, a convicted felon from Joliet, was arrested for allegedly having a loaded Glock 42 handgun in his car outside of Topgolf.

And last Tuesday, Sept. 26, Ronald Richardson, 34, a convicted felon from Chicago who was on parole was arrested after allegedly being found with a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun in his car, also outside of the entertainment venue.

Photo courtesy: Handout: DuPage County State’s Attorney

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!