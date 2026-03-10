Threat of severe weather for Naperville Tuesday

The Naperville area could see some severe weather later today, with the National Weather Service noting the potential for thunderstorms, high winds, hail, flooding, and a risk of tornadoes.

Severe weather likely to start around 4 p.m.

Forecasters say storms could hit this afternoon through this evening, with NWS-Chicago marking the earliest start time for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., but noting the more likely start time will be 4 p.m. The severe weather for the Naperville area should end around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, with rain continuing until early afternoon.

Greatest risk of tornadoes currently predicted along/south of I-80

Under the current forecast by NWS-Chicago, the worst of the storms is expected to hit along and south of I-80, with that area being noted as having the greatest chance for tornadoes.

Damaging winds, hail, flooding possible for Naperville area

Storm predictors have Naperville ranked at an enhanced (level 3/5) risk of severe weather. The area could see localized flash flooding, damaging winds of up to 60 mph, and damaging hail of up to 2 inches in diameter. For some periods, rainfall rates could be in excess of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Temperatures will start warmer today, nearing 60 degrees by 10 a.m., then will drop to about 47 later in the day, forecasters say.

Stay weather aware, officials say

Weather officials are advising the public to stay weather aware today and keep an eye on the forecast throughout the day, making sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!