Three Naperville high school seniors named U.S. Presidential Scholars semifinalists

Three Indian Prairie School District 204 high school seniors from Naperville have been announced as semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, according to the published list from the U.S. Department of Education.

Indian Prairie School District 204 students among semifinalists

Waubonsie Valley High School seniors Sai Peddainti and Sriman S. Tipirneni, and Neuqua Valley High School senior Nidhi R. Thirthamattur have all landed on the short list for the honor.

In total there were 21 students from Illinois named as semifinalists, with 625 in total nationwide.

U.S. Presidential Scholars Program honors student excellence

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program launched in 1964, as a way to honor some of the nation’s most distinguished high school seniors. Candidates are initially chosen in the general component of the program based on academic success and high marks on the SAT or ACT.

The program also has an arts component, honoring those who’ve displayed exceptional talent in the fields of visual, creative, and performing arts, and a career and technical education component, recognizing students who’ve excelled in those areas.

Leadership, as well as involvement in school and the community, are also considerations within the selections.

Final scholar selections announced in May

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars will choose up to 161 students to be named as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, to be announced in early May.

Those chosen will be invited to Washington, D.C. for a National Recognition Program, and will receive a Presidential Scholars Medallion in commemoration of their achievements.

Photo courtesy: U.S. Presidential Scholars Foundation

