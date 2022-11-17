Timed Ticket Sales Open Soon for COD Warhol Exhibit

Timed entry tickets for the Warhol Exhibition coming to College of DuPage (COD) go on sale Dec. 3. Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America Collection will begin next summer, and run from June 3 to Sept. 10.

Warhol Exhibit Details

The exhibit will consist of 94 works from the Bank of America’s Art in our Communities program and more than 100 from COD’s permanent art collection. Among those are more than 100 of Warhol’s photographs of color Polaroid prints and black-and-white gelatin silver prints.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to present work by an artist who embodies so much of the American dream. He captured American culture, iconography and society in such a relatable way,” said MAC Director Diana Martinez in a press release.

There will also be some interactive, immersive components to the upcoming exhibit, which will stretch across about 10,000 square feet of space within the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAninch Arts Center. Those will include a historic timeline, a mock-up Studio 54 experience, video archive installation, and interactive mural. There will also be a children’s print factory area, and an outdoor café with a Central Park feel.

Ticket Information

Anytime entry tickets are currently available for purchase on the Cleve Carney Museum of Art website. Those allow admission at any time on the chosen day, and cost $40.

Timed entry tickets, for both a specific day and time, go on sale Dec. 3. Those run $25 for weekdays, and $30 for weekends.

Frida Exhibit Success Spurred Warhol Follow-Up

COD decided to launch the Warhol Exhibition after seeing the high turnout for its 2021 art exhibition “Frida Kahlo: Timeless.”

“The success of the 2021 Frida Kahlo Exhibit brought in over 100,000 visitors to DuPage County from every US state and over 43 countries,” said Martinez. “We predict that the 2023 Warhol Exhibition will have even more of an impact and look forward to building out creative ways to partner with these communities and gain civic pride.”

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

