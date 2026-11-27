Local scouts are back in business for their Christmas tree sales in south Naperville, despite ongoing road construction and a recent change in property ownership at the former Wheatland Salem Church site.

Rooted in tradition

Their tree lot continues a community tradition and fundraiser that began with Boy Scout Troop 889 more than 35 years ago. Girls Scout Troop 1776 joined the effort in 2019 following the inclusion of girls in the Scouting America program.

Overcoming obstacles

Securing the familiar corner at Book Road and 95th Street required extra coordination this year following the sale of the church property. According to organizers like Troop 889 and 1776 Committee Chair Steve Ouellette, the new property owners have not identified themselves publicly, prompting troop leaders to reach out through the attorneys involved in the sale.

“After explaining who we are and how we also donate ten trees to Gift Mart to help those in need this holiday—as we do every year—they were more than happy to allow us to return for this year,” Ouellette said, adding that the troops hope to partner with the new owners to continue the tradition in future years.

While construction along Book Road continues nearby, Ouellette noted it will have minimal impact on shoppers, as most vehicles use the 95th Street entrance and exit anyway.

Community impact

This season, the Scouts are offering more than 600 trees and wreaths sourced from Merrill, Wisconsin— on par with their inventory in past years. Proceeds from the fundraiser directly support troop operations, including meeting spaces, equipment, awards, adult training, and financial assistance for families who might otherwise be unable to afford Scouting opportunities.

Individual Scouts also earn funds toward membership dues, uniforms, summer and leadership camps, monthly outings, and high-adventure treks ranging from Kandersteg Switzerland, to Philmont Scout Reservation, Boundary Waters, Florida Keys Sailing and Scuba adventures.

Beyond fundraising, the lot serves as a hands-on training ground where young participants greet customers, help select trees, make fresh cuts on stumps, and secure trees to vehicles.

*It’s an amazing opportunity for the scouts to work on interacting with the community, learning salesmanship skills, and a sense of accomplishment for the older scouts who train the next generation,” Ouellette said.

Even through chilly November and December shifts, the sense of camaraderie and commitment to helping the community celebrate the holidays keep all involved energized.

“We have many former Scouts who come back to visit while home from college and reminisce,” Ouellette said. “We have families who share their memories of having shopped with us for years.”

Lot hours and location

The tree lot is located at the corner of 95th Street and Book Road and will remain open through December 19, or while supplies last.

Monday – Thursday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Note: Black Friday, Nov. 27, opens at 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

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