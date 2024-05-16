Traffic stop in Naperville leads to alleged discovery of crack cocaine

Police placed a Harvey man under arrest on Wednesday, May 15, after a stop for multiple traffic violations led to the alleged discovery of crack cocaine inside his vehicle.

Erskine Wheeler, 44, has been charged with two petty traffic violations, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Crack cocaine allegedly found during traffic stop

The incident happened just before 5 p.m., when police say they observed the driver of a vehicle, later identified as Wheeler, committing multiple traffic violations near the intersection of Diehl Road and Raymond Drive. DuPage County court records show those included disobeying a stop sign and failure to wear a seat belt.

Once officers pulled Wheeler over, they said they found .1 grams of alleged crack cocaine inside his car. They then placed him under arrest.

Additional crack cocaine found during search at Naperville Detention Center, authorities say

A search conducted on Wheeler once he was taken to the Naperville Detention Center allegedly turned up an additional 21.1 grams of alleged crack cocaine, authorities said.

Wheeler will next appear in court on June 10, 2024.

