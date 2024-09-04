Train sculpture departs from the DuPage Children’s Museum

After 17 years in service, the train sculpture on the front of the DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) is leaving its station.

About the train sculpture

The two-story kinetic exhibit, named Parting the Prairie, was sculpted by Chicago artist Christine Rojek and was installed at the museum’s entrance in 2007.

“Early on, [Naperville] Century Walk and DuPage Children’s Museum agreed to host the sculpture here. They all worked together to create an interactive piece that children would enjoy while they’re here at the museum,” said Kim Stull, Chief of Building and Making at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

It featured a silver locomotive with red wheels and two children on a yellow handcar on train tracks, portraying movement and progress. Turning the sculpture’s ground-level wheels activated the train’s wheels and the children on the handcar, while the wind swayed the aluminum and stainless steel prairie grasses.

The sculpture was taken down on Tuesday morning during the DCM’s annual maintenance period.

Stull said the train had reached the end of its use and that it was time for its final ride before ending its service.

More exhibits coming to the DuPage Children’s Museum

Though she and others at the DCM are sad to see it take off, they are excited for what’s to come next.

“We’ve had many ideas about what can go out there and so we’re working on it and as soon as we know, we will let everyone know what’s happening. So hopefully it will not be for too long,” said Stull.

In the meantime, the DCM is hoping all will be aboard a mini pop-up experience, which will be stationed in the center of the museum’s first floor.

“It’s a very large train table where they will be able to build their own track, really create their own very large wooden train display,” said Stull.

Visitors can enjoy the DCM Express train exhibit when the maintenance period ends on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“So we’re just excited to open back up again and welcome everybody in,” said Stull.

