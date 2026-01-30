Trash bin fire sparks Naperville home blaze, causing $100K in damage

A fire in an outside trash container next to a Naperville home on Thursday sparked a blaze in the exterior of the house that caused more than $100,000 in damage, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Home fire brought under control within 10 minutes

Fire officials said they first got a call around 11:40 a.m. about the fire at the home in the 1800 block of Paxton Drive. Once crews arrived, they could see that the outside of the house was on fire. The one person home at the time had already safely evacuated.

As flames reached up into the home’s attic, fire crews quickly worked to combat the blaze, deploying multiple hose lines. Other fire personnel on site confirmed that no one else was inside and that the fire had not permeated the interior of the house.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. Crews remained on scene for another half hour to extinguish hot spots and ensure the fire did not reignite.

Cause of fire accidental in nature, investigators say

No one was injured in the incident. The house was deemed uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development Department. Investigators concluded the cause of the fire was accidental.

