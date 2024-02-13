Two Bostons hosts Valentine’s Day paw painting event

Pups were wagging their tails waiting to kick off Valentine’s Day activities at Two Bostons’ Paw Painting event. It took place at all seven Two Bostons locations on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

“So the dogs come in, they choose a canvas to use and it’s a free paw painting. A fun little picture to put up on your refrigerator or [to] send as a Valentine in the mail”, said AdreAnne Tesene, owner of Two Bostons.

Valentine’s Day activities

Guests brought their pets to have their paws painted by employees, then printed on paper for them to take home. There was also a kissing booth photo station to fit the Valentine’s Day theme.

“This is just one fun and easy way that we serve our communities every year, by providing fun, free events for their pets and their human kids as well,” said Tesene.

Two Bostons hosting more events

Two Bostons will host more fun-themed activities in the next few months.

“One of our big events that we have coming up and we love to be able to partner with a lot of different rescue groups and 501(c)3 organizations in our community, and that is pictures with the Easter Bunny”, said Tesene.

Details for that will be posted on the Two Bostons website.

