Two men indicted in connection with Chicago suburbs bank robberies

Two men are currently in custody for allegedly robbing multiple banks and a credit union in the suburbs of Chicago from 2021 to 2022.

The men charged with the robberies are Charles Lawler, 53, of Villa Park, Ill., and Tarandle Lee, 44, of Bolingbrook, Ill., according to a superseding indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago, as reported in a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Five banks robbed in the Chicago suburbs

It’s alleged that the two robbed four financial institutions:

Sept. 28, 2021 – Old Second Bank in Lisle.

Oct. 6, 2021 – Bank Financial in Westmont.

Jan. 3, 2022 – BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge.

April 14, 2022 – DuPage Credit Union in Downers Grove.

Lawler is also accused of robbing a BMO Harris Bank in Naperville by himself, on Sept. 22, 2021.

Indictment seek forfeiture

According to the news release, the indictment seeks forfeiture of $29,944 from the defendants.

Lawler and Lee are detained in law enforcement custody, with their arraignments set for this morning, Nov. 7, before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman.

More information on the five banks robbed in the Chicago suburbs can be found on the U.S. Attorney’s Office website.

