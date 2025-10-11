Two Naperville residents receive 2025 Senior of the Year Award

Two Naperville residents were honored with the Senior of the Year Award for their commitment to giving back to the community.

The Naperville Senior Task Force hosted a ceremony at the Naperville Municipal Center on Tuesday to award this year’s recipients, Margaret Rusch and Ted Mazurski.

Every year, the group takes nominations and recognizes one man and one woman who have a history of selfless service to the community.

Rusch inspired to serve at a young age

“It’s been just a fabulous ride, and I look forward to many more years of contributing to the community and helping Naperville just continue to grow,” said Rusch, 2025 Senior of the Year Award recipient.

Rusch has been a resident of Naperville since 1994. She had always been inspired to serve by her parents and grandparents, eventually becoming an advocate for her brother, who had learning disabilities.

Her acts of service continued when she helped fundraise for the hospital that supported her during the birth of her son.

Since 2019, she has served as the president of the Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club. A nonprofit that connects newcomers and established residents of Naperville through social, educational, and charitable activities.

“I guess it puts an exclamation point on all the wonderful things that I feel like we’ve done together as a community to help Naperville, to grow it, to make Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club really a vibrant part of our community,” said Rusch.

Mazurski’s 50-plus years of volunteerism

Mazurski has volunteered for more than 50 years, serving in the United States Marine Corps and contributing to environmental initiatives, youth mentorship programs, and faith-based services.

A source of inspiration for him has been the poem “Success” by Bessie Anderson Stanley, which he carried in his wallet for 30 years.

“I’d like to share that excerpt because it reflects exactly who he is. ‘He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much…who has left the world better than he found it…who has always looked for the best in others and given them the best he had…whose life was an inspiration, whose memory a benediction,’” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

Muzurski moved to Naperville in 1998 and has volunteered with the Naperville Emergency Management Agency for the past eight years. He also recently completed training with the Naperville Community Radio Watch.

“Now I can basically go out and do patrols on my own and be responsible for providing security for different events. Just trying to be the eyes and ears of the police department,” said Mazurski.

Following the ceremony, both Rusch and Mazurski were recognized by Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, who presented them with their awards during Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting.

