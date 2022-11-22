Two Naperville Troops Selling Christmas Trees

Boys Troop 889 and girls troop 1776 are back at the Wheatland Salem Church selling Christmas trees.

“We’re selling trees and basically with every shift, you can earn money for your scouting account, which you can use for things like reregistration and signing up for camp outs. And it’s just a generally fun way to support the troop.,” said Troop 889 member Josh Duker.

What’s For Sale?

The troops have a couple of different offerings for the festive season.

“We have a large variety of trees. A couple of different types. And we also have wreaths available for purchase. And they come basically any size from six foot to 14 foot and a couple different types,” said Troop 889 member Nolan Augustine.

Working Together

Not only does the sale give the troops a chance to earn money, it gives them the chance to work together with other troops that they normally wouldn’t work with.

“It’s very cool because you get to like figure out teamwork with people you’ve never met before because you’ve seen the people in your troop a lot more than you see 889. And it’s very cool to work with people you don’t know,” said Troop 1776 member Cecelia Ludwig.

The troops will continue to sell trees every Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until December 16 or until supplies last.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports

