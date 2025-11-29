Up to 10 inches of snow forecast for the Naperville area

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Naperville and the surrounding area, in effect until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Highest snowfall amounts expected between noon and 8 p.m.

With snow already starting to accumulate, forecasters say the region could see between six to 10 inches before it’s through, with the highest snowfall amounts expected between noon and 8 p.m. Blowing and drifting snow is also anticipated, with potential wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Snow could mix with or transition to drizzle tonight, with more accumulation possible. Sunday also holds a chance for some snowfall before noon.

Officials say to avoid travel if possible, as roads will be slippery, and visibility will be reduced. Those who need to travel are advised to use caution, slow down, and bring emergency items such as a flashlight, water, and food.

City crews prepared for snow removal

City of Naperville crews are out salting the roads, prioritizing main traffic routes first. Next up are residential side streets, then cul-de-sacs, alleys, and dead ends.

Residents can track their progresss on the city’s online snow removal map. They can also stay informed by checking for winter storm service updates on the city’s website, its social media accounts, or by opting in to Naper Notify’s winter operations community notification category.

The city cancelled yard waste collection for Saturday, and started its garbage and recycling collection an hour early.

Reminders for residents during snowy weather

The city reminds residents to avoid parking on the street during snowy weather, to help keep them clear for plowing operations.

Once snowfall accumulates, residents should keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians. Once there’s two or more inches of snow, or an accumulation of ice, the path should be cleared within 48 hours.

Fire hydrants, mailboxes, and utility meters should be shoveled out, to keep them accessible. And before the snow starts building up, storm drains should be cleared of debris to prevent street flooding later when the snow melts.

