What's happening in the Naperville area this week

By: NCTV17 Staff, NCTV17
Published: December 22, 2025 at 7:44 PM CST


It’s Make Plans Monday, and we’ve got you covered with a roundup of upcoming Naperville-area events taking place over the next two weeks.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 24 Christkindlmarket Aurora, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Open Thursdays to Sundays, see website for hours.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 28Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. 

Dec. 22 to Dec. 28Aurora Festival of Lights, drive-thru light display at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 30Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days, check website for holiday hours.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 1Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows find holiday bears hiding inside downtown Naperville businesses.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 2NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 18 The Rink at Block 59, 404 Illinois Rt. 59. See website for times.

Dec. 22 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box interactive art installation in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores.

Dec. 22 to Jan 3 Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 4  Christmas at Cantigny, 1s151 Winfield Rd, Wheaton. Variety of events throughout holiday season, see website for details and times.

Dec. 26 to Dec 31Lights, Camera, Action! Light Show at Cantigny Park, 1s151 Winfield Rd, Wheaton, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Chicago 1971 The musical story of John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, and Steve Goodman at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave, Suite 131, at 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 Riverwalk Viewing View the moon and other night-sky objects through telescopes with the Naperville Astronomical Association at the Naperville Riverwalk, 500 Jackson Ave., from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

Dec. 31 Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave.,at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Concert at Belushi Performance Hall at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, at 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31Bubble Bash New Year’s Eve at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Dance Party at each Naperville library. Two events, one at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the other from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

Dec. 31 Bollywood Blast NYE 2026 at The Matrix Club, 808 S. Rt. 59, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 

Jan. 2, 3, 5, 17, 19Animal Tracks: Free Nature Discovery Days by the Naperville Park District, at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls. Rd. Mon. to Fri. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Jan 3KidsMatter Community Job Fair in partnership with the Naperville Park District. Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you have information about any upcoming Naperville-area events to share, send us a tip!