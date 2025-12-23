What’s happening in the Naperville area this week

It’s Make Plans Monday, and we’ve got you covered with a roundup of upcoming Naperville-area events taking place over the next two weeks.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 24 – Christkindlmarket Aurora, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Open Thursdays to Sundays, see website for hours.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 28 – Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 28 – Aurora Festival of Lights, drive-thru light display at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 22 to Dec. 30 – Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days, check website for holiday hours.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 – Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows find holiday bears hiding inside downtown Naperville businesses.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 – NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59, 404 Illinois Rt. 59. See website for times.

Dec. 22 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box interactive art installation in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores.

Dec. 22 to Jan 3 – Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle.

Dec. 22 to Jan. 4 – Christmas at Cantigny, 1s151 Winfield Rd, Wheaton. Variety of events throughout holiday season, see website for details and times.

Dec. 26 to Dec 31 – Lights, Camera, Action! Light Show at Cantigny Park, 1s151 Winfield Rd, Wheaton, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Chicago 1971 The musical story of John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, and Steve Goodman at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave, Suite 131, at 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Riverwalk Viewing View the moon and other night-sky objects through telescopes with the Naperville Astronomical Association at the Naperville Riverwalk, 500 Jackson Ave., from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 – Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave.,at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Concert at Belushi Performance Hall at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, at 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 – Bubble Bash New Year’s Eve at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Dance Party at each Naperville library. Two events, one at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the other from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 – Bollywood Blast NYE 2026 at The Matrix Club, 808 S. Rt. 59, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jan. 2, 3, 5, 17, 19 – Animal Tracks: Free Nature Discovery Days by the Naperville Park District, at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls. Rd. Mon. to Fri. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Jan 3 – KidsMatter Community Job Fair in partnership with the Naperville Park District. Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you have information about any upcoming Naperville-area events to share, send us a tip!