Upgrades ahead for the Naperville Riverwalk

Plenty of exciting additions are coming soon to the Naperville Riverwalk, including expansions, renovations, and new projects.

Improving Riverwalk accessibility with the Eagle Street Gateway

One major enhancement coming this year is the Eagle Street Gateway, which will be located on the north side of the river, immediately west of Eagle Street.

“This was a project that was imagined around 2010. We’ve had it on our books, and it’s great to get it designed. It will have stairs, ramps that get down to the lower walkway, [and] a ton of great landscaping,” said Bill Novack, Naperville’s Director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED).

Novack said crews will break ground this Thursday, March 6, and will complete the project by Labor Day weekend. He added that Riverwalk accessibility is one key area that the Eagle Street Gateway will improve.

“When we redid the Riverwalk to the east years ago, we put that ramp in over by the Horse Trough Fountain so people in wheelchairs and accessibility devices could get down there and go along the lower portion. When they crossed underneath the Eagle Street Bridge, they weren’t trapped, but they had to go all the way back to get back up to grade,” said Novack.

The total cost of the Eagle Street Gateway is around $3.5 million, Novack said. The price will be alleviated by $900,000 of federal funding secured by Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL).

As for repairs, Novack said both the Fredenhagen Park and Horse Trough fountains will be up and running this spring. The city allocated around $400,000 for those repairs.

A new park coming to 430 South Washington

Regarding new projects, the city will begin installing a new park at 430 South Washington, between the river and the Burger King, once construction of the Washington Street Bridge is completed.

The triangular property, owned by North Central College, will serve as a gateway to both downtown Naperville and the school. It will feature signature Riverwalk amenities and landscaping while connecting the river, Washington Street, Fredenhagen Park, and the campus via the Moser Bridge.

“That’s a nice little park improvement that will probably start later in the year. May not finish before the end of the season, but we’ll get it underway,” said Novack.

The park is expected to be completed by early summer 2026, with an estimated cost between $1.5 and $2 million.

South Gateway to improve accessibility from Endeavor Health Edward Hospital to the Naperville Riverwalk

Another project slated to begin this year is the South Gateway, which will extend the Riverwalk’s southern endpoint from Hillside Road to Martin Avenue.

“When we built the Hillside Road Bridge in 2001, we actually put a sidewalk underneath it. So we had a thought that if the Riverwalk or some sort of pedestrian facility is needed, it’s in place. So what we’ll do is we’ll go underneath the Hillside Road Bridge, we’ll ramp up behind the Duncan and the electric substation, and then we’ll have a Riverwalk path that’ll go all the way to the intersection of Martin Avenue and Washington Street,” said Novack.

Like the park at 430 South Washington, this project will feature traditional Riverwalk amenities and landscaping, with the inclusion of a bikeway path. The new path will also make the Riverwalk more accessible from Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.

“We want to complete the design, complete the permitting, and it’d be great if we can award it this fall. If we’re able to break some ground before the winter flies, that’s fine—but if not, we’ll start it in the spring of 2026,” said Novack.

Novack expects the South Gateway to be completed by the end of 2026. The cost is still being determined, but he estimates it will be around $5 million.

City begins discussions for future improvements at the Grand Pavilion Parking and plaza

Additionally, the city is beginning discussions to enhance the Grand Pavilion Parking and plaza space along the west branch of the river. This year, it will seek input from the Naperville Park District and pavilion users to determine potential additions and improvements that can be made down the road.

Novack expressed enthusiasm for these enhancements and the future of the Naperville Riverwalk.

“It really is a great privilege to work on these projects in Naperville,” said Novack.

