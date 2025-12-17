Waubonsie Valley HS celebrates 50 years of pride, spirit and tradition

Before there was Neuqua or Metea Valley, there was one high school to start it all for Indian Prairie School District 204: Waubonsie Valley High School.

Born out of necessity, the school opened its doors in the mid-1970s to about 600 students. Now, with a student population of nearly 3,000 and an evolved landscape, Waubonsie marks its 50th anniversary.

According to Principal Jason Stipp, since its launch, the school has been a bridge connecting the Aurora and Naperville communities.

“We pull, you know, 50% of our population from Aurora and 50% pretty much from Naperville. So, we are very proud to be kind of the center of bringing those two communities together. And, that is something that I think is important for us as we welcome students here,” said Stipp.

High school welcomed its first students in 1975

The idea for the high school emerged around 1972, during a time when elementary and high school districts in Illinois were merging to create the unit districts known today.

Naperville schools had moved to form District 203, creating a need for another district to serve the Naperville-Aurora-Bolingbrook border area. One requirement to form that district, IPSD 204, was to build a high school. And thus Waubonsie was created, with construction starting in 1973.

The school officially opened in September 1975 with Tom Gibbs as the first principal. Its presence quickly livened an area that was once mostly cornfields.

“There was no town of Eola. Fox Valley Mall was not even there when it first opened, or was just being built. So there was no community center. Waubonsie became that initially for the district because it was the only high school everybody was feeding in there,” said Howard Crouse, former superintendent of IPSD 204.

“There were so many firsts. When you think about the first play, the first graduation, the first football team, and a long time after that, the first football victory. But, you know, all of those things helped bring the community together, focused around the school district.”

Waubonsie makes its mark

As the school grew, traditions developed, and Waubonsie began making a name for itself.

“We have accomplished a lot athletically, several state titles, conference titles, finishes, activity-wise, again, several state titles, conference titles, and finishes. I think we’re seen as a top 50 high school academically in the state of Illinois, which is something that we were always very proud of,” said Stipp.

The school’s music department is one area that has seen great success over the years, currently holding six Grammy Awards. It’s consistently recognized as one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants.

Stipp says the school’s achievements are a testament to the hard work of students and dedicated faculty members.

“I think our students really take a lot from this school, grow from this school. I think they really roll up their sleeves and really live here over four years. And I also think the school gives a lot back to them, and they seem to take as much as they can from it so that they can take their next steps,” he said.

Renovations ongoing at Waubonsie Valley

As Waubonsie’s student body has changed throughout the years, so has its building, and this year began its biggest change yet, in line with the 50th anniversary.

The school is currently undergoing comprehensive renovations that are expected to be completed by 2030. These include upgrades to its auditorium, classroom spaces, and other areas of the school.

For future students, the building will look a bit different, but one thing stays the same.

“We will continue to celebrate pride, tradition, and spirit here at Waubonsie,” said Stipp.

