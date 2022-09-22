Weed Ladies Fall Sale At Naperville’s Naper Settlement

The Weed Ladies are back at Naper Settlement’s Daniels House for their 2022 fall sale.

About The Sale

“This weekend, the Weed Ladies are holding their fall sale. The fall sale is special because we have our handmade weed bouquets over that way is our garden where we grow all these flowers and save them, dry them. And then we make these weed bouquets. So, they’re very popular with the Naperville public since 1969,” said Nancy King, 13-year member of the Weed Ladies.

One thing that makes the group special is the nature of what they sell.

“Well, the big thing we do is we try to use natural flowers, native plants and flowers that we grow. We also have silk flower arrangements for those people that want something for their house that doesn’t ever shed or that their cats don’t attack. So, we make flowers, flower arrangements of all sizes. We have about 20 designers. So, everything’s different. Everything’s one of a kind,” said King.

“Comradery”

The Weed Ladies have been around for more than 50 years, and their passion for gardening is what keeps them going.

“The favorite part is the comradery. Cause we have a group of ladies who are interested in flowers, interesting in gardening and love to make things. We just talk and give suggestions to each other and help each other, like with scale, if something needs to be moved up higher or moved down lower or, you know, so it’s the comradery, which is the best part,” said King.

The fall sale is open from September 22 to 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, September 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates for the winter sale will be announced soon on Naper Settlement’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

