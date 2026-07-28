Wehrli, White enter Naperville mayoral race, 3 council members seek reelection

As packet pickup begins this week for candidates in the city of Naperville, elected officials are announcing their plans for the April 2027 election, with a rematch already in the works for a mayoral bid.

Who’s running for mayor, four council seats

The office of mayor looks to have at least two candidates, as first-term Mayor Scott Wehrli announced on Monday that he will seek re-election. Councilman Benny White, who has been on the council since 2017, said Tuesday he will run for mayor as well, challenging Wehrli.

This will mark a rematch between the two, as both also ran for the mayoral spot in 2023.

Three sitting council members have said they are running to retain their seats, while the remaining member with an expiring term says he will not run again.

Councilmen Josh McBroom and Nate Wilson, both elected in 2023, have said they intend to seek re-election. So does Councilwoman Supna Jain, who was appointed last year to complete the term of former Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh.

Councilman Patrick Kelly, meanwhile, said he will not seek his seat again when the term, his second on council, expires next spring.

Candidate filing this fall, election in April 2027

News of city officeholders’ plans to seek re-election, run for a new office, or depart comes as the Community Services Department began handing out petitions for candidacy Tuesday morning. Tuesday also marked the beginning of the period when candidates can gather the required signatures to earn placement on the ballot.

Candidates can circulate petitions until the filing period, which runs Oct. 19 through Oct. 26.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!