West Nile Virus detected in two Naperville mosquito traps

Two mosquito traps in Naperville recently tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release from the city.

The affected traps were found on Oleson Drive and Jackson Avenue.

Precautionary measures taken to help reduce mosquitoes in area

City officials say crews have taken proactive measures against mosquitoes in that area, both spraying and checking for breeding sites and catch basins.

That’s in addition to the normal work crews do to reduce the mosquito population from April through October, such as removing standing water, and treating local ponds and catch basins with “safe chemicals.” Officials noted workers use a low volume of the chemicals, spraying only as needed.

They also monitor local mosquito traps on a weekly basis to test for any signs of WNV.

Crews are also planning ahead for the upcoming Last Fling, and will do some precautionary spraying in the area of the festival on Friday, Aug. 29, ahead of the event.

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile Virus is a virus typically transmitted to humans by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. Most people do not develop any symptoms. Some may experience mild symptoms like a headache, fever, body aches, swollen lymph glands, and a rash. Those usually pop up about three to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Less than 1% of those infected develop a more serious illness, affecting the central nervous system, health officials say. Those over 50, or with certain chronic medical conditions or weakened immune systems, are more at risk.

How to prevent being infected

City officials say to help prevent potential infection from mosquito bites, wear mosquito repellent with 25% to 35% DEET, and wear loose-fitting, light colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts when out between dusk and dawn.

They also recommend repairing any screen tears, getting rid of any stagnant water in yards, and keeping grass cut short, shrubs trimmed, and gutters clear of debris.

Those living in DuPage County can also keep track of the current level of WNV activity in the area through the county health department’s Personal Protection Index. The rating ranges from zero to three: zero being no activity, and three indicating multiple human cases of WNV.

The PPI is updated each Wednesday at 3 p.m. by the DuPage County Health Department. The risk level currently stands at two, meaning moderate.

