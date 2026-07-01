What’s changing with 7 new Illinois laws in effect July 1

The middle of the year brings a new state budget and the effective date for several new laws in Illinois.

While one new law pushes back the start date of a gas tax increase until the beginning of 2027, several other regulations — affecting cyberbullying protections, alcohol sales, driver’s license renewals for seniors and early childhood education — are now in effect.

As the state begins its new fiscal year with a $55.9 billion budget, these are some of the new initiatives being implemented.

Cyberbullying protections expanded to include AI

Beginning next school year, the state has expanded the scope of behavior that can be classified as cyberbullying to include content generated by AI. The law defines it as “the posting or distribution of an unauthorized digital replica by electronic means.”

This broadened definition now gives schools the ability to intervene against cyberbullying involving AI if it “creates fear or harm for the student, hurts the student’s physical or mental health” or otherwise interferes with participation in school, according to an Illinois Policy Institute analysis of new state laws.

‘Cocktails to-go’ now permanent

The state created the privilege for restaurants and bars during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the ability to sell mixed drinks to-go — for pickup or delivery — is codified as a permanent right.

Senior driving tests and license renewals

The state has raised two age requirements related to senior driver’s license renewals. Seniors are now required to renew their license in person at age 79 — up from 75. Older drivers are also mandated to take a behind-the-wheel test in order to renew their license at age 87 — up from 79.

State creates Illinois Department of Early Childhood

The new Illinois Department of Early Childhood is up and running, created by a law that aims to streamline functions previously handled by three state agencies.

The Department of Early Childhood now handles “child care licensing, Head Start, home visiting, Early Intervention and the Child Care Assistance Program, Early Childhood Block Grant and a range of other early childhood support to families, providers and educators,” according to the new agency’s website.

STEM opportunities list

The Illinois State Board of Education is now required to post a public form on its website, where organizations can submit opportunities in STEM — or science, technology engineering and math — including internships, externships and volunteer opportunities.

Mini school bus driver’s permits

Drivers of small school buses for educational activities now have a new permit option specifically for them. The permit allow drivers to operate a “multifunction school activity bus” for up to 15 passengers, taking students to field trips, vocational schools or between home and school.

“The bill gives districts more flexibility for curriculum-related transportation while maintaining strict safety standards,” an Illinois Policy Institute analysis says.

Foster youth transition plans

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services now is required by law to begin creating transition plans for youth in foster care starting at age 15, instead of 18. One state senator describes the law as intended to “ensure that all youth leaving the care of the Department of Children and Family Services have been provided the life skills necessary to become successful adults.”

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