Will County EMA preps households with new webinar series

To better prepare households for severe weather and emergencies, the Will County Emergency Management Agency is starting a new Lunch & Learn webinar series.

Preparedness for most emergencies

The five-part series, “Resilience At Home: Food, Feelings, & Forecasts,” provides free, virtual education for specific emergencies through practical tools.

Topics include dealing with winter storms, the emotional impacts of emergencies, severe storms, cooking in power outages, and extreme heat.

Lunch hour emergency education

Each webinar session will be held on the first Tuesday of the month at noon from January through May. The sessions will last 30 minutes with a 15-minute live Q&A portion following.

To start the series, “Snow, Ice & Everything Nice: Winter Preparedness for Every Household” will take place on Jan. 6, covering how to stay safe in winter storms, power outages, and severe cold.

Starting 2026 educated on emergency safety

“Now is a great time to make sure your family is more resilient and prepared as we head into 2026,” Dawn Boyle, Will County EMA community outreach program manager, said in a press release. “This Lunch & Learn series is designed to give residents bite-sized, practical pieces of information that make preparedness feel doable in the new year.”

Residents interested can register online to attend the entire webinar series or individual sessions.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!