Will County Imagination Library sees enrollment spike after Dolly Parton’s death

The Imagination Library of Will County is asking new registrants for patience, as it’s seeing an influx in enrollments since the death of the program’s founder, Dolly Parton.

Program provides free book to young children, once a month

The program, which provides a free book to children via mail once a month until their fifth birthday, was launched by Parton’s Dollywood Foundation in 1995. The Will County outpost began in July 2025, and to date has served more than 8,800 children.

More than 350 new enrollments since news of Parton’s death

Since Parton’s death was announced on Tuesday, August 25, the Imagination Library of Will County has seen more than 350 more children enroll. It’s reflective of a nationwide interest in the program, the group said, and has resulted in delays on the registration system due to high traffic.

Along with new enrollments, the Will County branch noted it’s also seen a rise in donations.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, who helped launch the local branch of the program along with the Will County Center for Economic Development, asked the public for understanding as they sort through all the new requests.

“We’ve been heartened by the increase in donations and enrollments for the program over the last few days and ask for patience as we manage the increase in interest,” said Bertino-Tarrant.

Parton’s positive impact on millions

Bertino-Tarrant noted that Parton’s life “positively impacted millions and inspired us to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Will County Center for Economic Development Vice President of External Affairs Kayla Sorenson commented on the “significant impact” the program has had in the lives of Will County children.

“You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children,” said Sorenson. “We are deeply appreciative of the local partners that have made this possible and appreciate everyone who has reached out about continuing to support this key literacy program.”

Registration information for the program is available on the group’s website.

Image courtesy: Imagination Library of Will County

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