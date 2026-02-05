Will County ‘Preserve the Moment’ photo contest returns

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Preserve the Moment” photo contest is back for the first time since 2022.

The organization is encouraging visitors to pull out their cameras and snap photos of local nature and wildlife for the chance to win prizes.

Submissions are now open

Submissions are now open, with the 2026 event having started on Feb. 1. It will run through Dec. 31 of this year.

Every month, each participant is allowed to submit up to five photos they’ve taken at a Will County forest preserve or trail.

The public will have the chance to choose their favorite photos, voting on the forest preserve’s Facebook page to determine a winner each month. Each monthly winner will receive a $75 MasterCard gift card, and move on to the final round.

The final round of “Preserve the Moment”

In January 2027, first, second, and third place winners will be chosen from the 11 finalists who make it to the final round of “Preserve the Moment.”

The first place prize is a $500 MasterCard gift card, with the second place winner getting $250, and the third place prize is $150.

At the end, three additional participants will be randomly selected to each receive a $75 gift card.

According to the forest preserve, photos will be judged on “focus, lighting, composition, creativity, storytelling and overall impact, with special attention to native species.”

Winning photos also have the chance to be featured on the forest preserve’s website, social media accounts, print publications, and 2027 calendar.

Submissions can be made on the Forest Preserve District of Will County website.

