Winter safety tips from the Naperville Police Department

As we head into 2025, the Naperville Police Department (NPD) shares some tips and safety measures to help keep everyone safe during the winter season. The NPD’s “A Safer Naper” campaign discusses safety habits in light of winter weather and holiday travel.

Also, earlier in the month, NCTV17 spoke with Fair Oaks Ford Senior Master Technician, Mark Fisher, about preparing your car for the winter.

Winter Driving Tips from the NPD:

1. Stay Alert

Aim to keep your gas tank near full.

If road conditions are poor, reconsider unnecessary travel.

For long trips, allow extra time for breaks to recharge, eat, or switch drivers.

2. Avoid Risky Driving Behavior

Refrain from texting or engaging in activities that distract you while driving.

Follow speed limits, and adjust to slower speeds when conditions intensify.

Always drive sober; impairment affects critical driving skills.

3. Driving in Winter Conditions:

Slow down; slick roads demand more cautious driving.

Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to allow enough time to stop.

Familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s antilock brake system and its proper use.

4. Winter Safety Tips and Kit for Cars

Equip your vehicle with essential items, including:

A snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper.

Abrasive materials like sand or kitty litter for traction

Jumper cables, flashing, and emergency warning devices like flares or emergency markers.

Warm blankets.

A charged cell phone, water, snacks, and necessary medications for longer trips.

Celebrating Safely During The Holidays

If you’re hosting or attending a holiday party, the NPD says to prioritize safety in your planning. Here are some tips if you plan on serving alcohol at your holiday party.

Plan Ahead: Consider the ages of attendees and how they will arrive and depart. Daytime gathering might help reduce risks.

Serve Food Early: Offer food at the start to slow alcohol consumption and provide meals throughout the event.

Offer Non-Alcoholic Options: Ensure a variety of non-alcoholic drinks for those who may not drink. Fizzy sodas and mocktails are great, and water should be available to keep guests hydrated.

Focus on Enjoyment Over Alcohol: Plan activities, music, and games to emphasize celebrating together, rather than just solely drinking alcohol.

Arrange Safe Transportation: Encourage guests to plan for a sober ride home. Have a designated driver and a backup plan. Also, have attendees contact you to let you know they’ve made it home safely.

Mental Health Awareness:

The holiday season can be a challenging time for many. The NPD emphasizes the importance of mental health and self-care during this time and offers many resources, including:

Emergency: 9-1-1

Crisis Text Line: Text ‘REACH’ to 741741

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

Veteran Crisis Line: 988, then press 1

Drug and Alcohol Treatment Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

National Eating Disorder Helpline: 1-800-931-2237

LGBTQ+ Support Line (The Trevor Project): 1-866-488-7386

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you!