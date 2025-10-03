Yaba Sushi & Asian Cuisine opens at Naperville Crossings

A new sushi restaurant has made its way to south Naperville.

Yaba Sushi & Asian Cuisine is now open at Naperville Crossings, located at 2835 Showplace Dr, Suite #103. The restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 1.

“In my hometown, Yaba means great, very good,” said Qing Zhu, a worker at Yaba Sushi & Asian Cuisine. “Our priority is offer customer [a] good quality, fresh sushi, and also with a perfect design.”

A new restaurant by local owners

The restaurant was created by Naperville residents Zhu and his wife, Li Li, who sought to open a local business after previously owning a Chinese buffet in Minnesota.

“We moved to Naperville three years ago, so I just live five minutes from here. So Naperville Crossings, is kind of like, we always drive by,” said Zhu.

At Yaba Sushi and Asian Cuisine, guests can expect a diverse selection of sushi rolls, including traditional favorites, vegetarian options, and gluten-free choices.

The menu also features a variety of Asian dishes, such as tempura, fried rice, and a hibachi lunch.

Presenting sushi plates with unique layout designs

To complement the food, several plates are served with a unique layout design, many of which, the owners say, are worth snapping a picture.

“Some restaurants, they just make the food, [and] put it on the plate. We don’t want to see an order as a mission, no. We need to go over a customer’s expectations,” said Zhu.

Serving the Naperville community as a small business

As a small business, the restaurant currently operates with a dedicated staff of six, resulting in longer hours for the owners.

“I will stay in the restaurant the whole day. I want to make sure everybody is doing good, the employee good, the customer is good,” said Li Li, owner of Yaba Sushi & Asian Cuisine.

But it’s that devotion from the local owners that they hope will set the restaurant apart.

“It’s a small business, and it’s like a family restaurant. So definitely, we do our best to take care of this restaurant, to take care of customers,” said Zhu.

Yaba Sushi & Asian Cuisine will be open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!