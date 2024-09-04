You may soon see smoke rising from the ground in Naperville. Here’s why.

The city of Naperville says residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke coming out of the ground in the coming weeks.

That’s because starting the week of September 9, the city will begin its smoke testing of the sanitary sewer lines to identify any problem areas, according to a news release.

Smoke detects problems within a sewer lines

During the process, air combined with smoke is forced into sewer lines where it can find leaks, and openings where stormwater could sneak in. Testing will take place in neighborhoods in the downtown Naperville area.

The smoke used is harmless and non-toxic. It will leave no residue behind and should dissipate quickly. But city officials note that anyone with respiratory problems should steer clear of affected areas while the smoke testing is underway just as an extra precaution.

Where could the smoke appear during smoke testing?

During the smoke testing, people may spot smoke coming from the ground, or from sewer vent stacks on building roofs.

Smoke should not enter the interior of any buildings, officials say, unless there are dried up drain traps or problems in the plumbing.

Benefits of smoke testing

Smoke testing helps tip off crews to problem areas before a larger issue can crop up, such as sanitary sewer backups. It also helps to locate roof drains, patio drains and footing drains that are hooked in to the city’s sewer system.

Notification of residents prior to the smoke testing

Residents in the areas to be tested will be notified by door hanger cards prior to testing. There will also be signage at intersections to alert motorists and pedestrians in areas where testing is underway.

A map of testing areas can be found on the city of Naperville’s website. The testing should be done by the end of October.

