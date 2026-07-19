Youth invited to participate in America 250 mural during DuPage fair

Children and teens will have an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents and have a hand in a milestone in history during the upcoming DuPage County Fair.

County Board Chair Deborah Conroy recently announced a mural painting activity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, during the four-day event, which begins Thursday, July 23, and runs through Sunday, July 26, and is at the fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, in Wheaton.

Event ties into America 250 celebration

Conroy announced the activity during her routine board chair’s report at the DuPage County Board’s meeting Tuesday, July 14.

“We wanted to add a youth component to our countywide celebration of our nation’s anniversary that would allow kids of all ages to express themselves and have fun,” Conroy said in a statement issued after the board meeting.

“Young artists can leave their personal stamp on our canvas as we mark America’s 250th birthday together,” she added.

Youth expression at the heart of the mural

At the board meeting, Conroy encouraged the elected members to also take part in the activity.

“We’re inviting kids, families and field trip groups … to bring their artistic talents as well as we fill our mural with a whole lot of color,” Conroy said.

The chair also indicated she plans to take part in the artistic exercise.

“The next time you see me, I may be covered in red, white, and blue paint, but I’ll be having a lot of fun,” she said. “So, please come and join me.”

Board chair notes local partnerships

Conroy said she is co-leading the project with Karyn Charvat, executive director of PowerForward DuPage, an organization that specializes in electrical and telecommunications issues.

In addition to PowerForward DuPage, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 701 is participating as well by providing the supplies for the event.

“We’re proud to support this inclusive family activity at the DuPage County Fair,” Frank Gravina, business manager of IBEW Local 701, said in a statement. “We hope children, teens, and young adults will enjoy doing a little painting while they check out the rides and the fair food.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!