24-3 second half run leads Waubonsie Valley boys basketball to a win over Naperville Central

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball looks for a DVC win at home against Naperville Central. The Redhawks ended a six-game losing streak last time out against the Lakes Eagles. The Warriors are undefeated at 18-0 (5-0 in the DVC) after cruising past Carmel on Monday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tyreek Coleman and Waubonsie Valley dominate the first quarter

WV starts us off as Tyreek Coleman drives towards the paint and looks like D-Rose with the acrobatic layup to put the Warriors up, 5-3.

The Redhawks look to get something going, Ross DeZur gets the offensive rebound and tries to hit the layup, but it gets blocked. He gets another chance and this time he makes it count as Central trail by two.

Coleman dishes it to Tre Blissett but feeds it back to Coleman. He drains the three from downtown and the Warriors close out the first quarter with a 15-9 advantage.

Jack Gervase keeps the Redhawks in striking distance

The Redhawks look to keep this one close as TJ Hillman passes it to Jack Gervase in the corner. He can’t take the shot and dishes it to Preston Kuta, who gets the tough floater to go. The Redhawks are down by three.

The Redhawks almost turn the ball over down the court, but Hillman can keep possession. He sends the ball to Kuta who goes for the triple, but the ball bounces out. Gervase anticipates the rebound and puts one back for two. Waubonsie still leads 18-17 at the half.

Naperville Central gets in front but the Warriors fight back

Redhawks look to build off that first-half momentum at the start of the second. Jack First attacks the basket and hits this layup to give Central a 19-18 lead.

On the next Redhawk play, Kuta sets up the offense and finds Gervase. He goes for three and splash! The Redhawks are now ahead 24-18 over Waubonsie, as the hosts call a timeout.

Shortly after the timeout, the Warriors get the offense back on track. Ryan Morton finds Matt Sessom down low in the paint, drawing two defenders. It leaves Coleman open, and he throws one down to spark some life and cut Central’s lead to four points.

Moses Wilson dishes the ball to Blissett and he hits the trifecta from deep as the Warriors retake the lead. They close out the third quarter on a 14-0 run and are up 32-24.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball moves to 19-0

The Warriors look to extend their lead as Blisset’s three is off the mark, however, Wilson is there for the put-back. The Warriors are now up by ten (36-26).

Coleman inbounds the ball for the Warriors, and the chemistry is perfect this quarter, as he lobs it up to Wilson for the slam! Warriors lead, 38-26.

Central with possession but they turn it over and the Warriors seal it up, as Wilson flies past the Redhawks for the dunk. Tyreek Coleman leads the way with 19 points, as Waubonsie Valley boys basketball gets the win against Naperville Central, 44-27. The Warriors improve to 19-0 on the season.