27 unanswered points lifts Mount Carmel football past Benet Academy

After a victory over St. Viator last week, the 4-0 Benet Redwings are back in action as they take on Mount Carmel football, the back-to-back state champions. This is the third meeting as Mt. Carmel won the first matchup in 2002, and won their meeting in the 2013 playoffs.

Mount Carmel football goes down the field to score off a flea-flicker

On the game’s first drive, Mount Carmel is on the Benet side of the field. Cooper Lehman takes the handoff then pitches it back to Jack Elliot and he launches it to Quentin Burell in the corner of the endzone. The flea flicker puts the first points on the board just three minutes into play.

Later in the quarter, the Caravan is in the red zone. Lehman takes the jet-sweep, cuts inside, and crosses the goalline while absorbing contact. Carmel goes up 14-0 in the first quarter.

Benet Academy’s defense forces two turnovers to keep it within reach

After another defensive stop, Mt. Carmel is in possession again. Elliot rolls out to his left, throws towards the sideline and Jack Clevenger intercepts the pass and walks it in for the touchdown. The pick-six has the Redwings fired up as they cut the gap to 14-7 just before the first quarter ends

On the next Caravan possession, Danyil Taylor Jr. bursts through the line of scrimmage towards midfield where Conor Evers jars the ball loose. Joe Rodi dives on it and reclaims possession for Benet near the fifty-yard line.

After a defensive stop, Mt. Carmel has the ball in Redwing territory. Elliot drops back to pass and then takes off, he beats the Benet defenders to the outside and sneaks into the corner of the endzone. The Vanderbilt commit gives the Caravan a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter

On the next Benet possession, Ryan Kubacki targets Ben Albert on the outside and he’s able to break away from the defense. He takes it inside the 10-yard line with less than four minutes to play in the half.

On the very next play, Kubacki throws a quick one over to Luke Wildes and he falls forward into the endzone for the score. After a blocked extra-point attempt, Benet closes the gap to 21-13.

Mount Carmel quarterback Jack Elliot is too much to handle and scores another Caravan touchdown

With less than 30 seconds to go in the half, Carmel is back near the goal line. Elliot takes the snap, bounces to the outside and he strolls into the endzone for yet another TD. His third total on the night gives the Caravan a 28-13 halftime lead.

Moving on to the third quarter, Carmel is facing a fourth and long in Benet territory. Elliot steps up to avoid pressure and he’s off to the races again. He evades a couple more Redwings before diving into the pylon for his fourth touchdown of the evening. This one extends the lead to 35-13 in the third quarter. Mt. Carmel tacks on a couple more touchdowns, defeating Benet 48-13, and improving to 4-1 on the season.