A balanced effort pushes Waubonsie boys golf past Metea

Waubonsie Valley boys golf got outstanding production from up and down the varsity lineup to take down rival Metea Valley 146-162 on a beautiful afternoon at Tamarack. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie gets off to a fast start

Two days after competing as part of the Vern McGonagle Memorial, Waubonsie Valley boys golf and Metea Valley meet at Tamarack to open up DuPage Valley Conference play. The visiting Warriors look to build on their third-place finish on a picture-perfect day for golf.

This is a young but talented Waubonsie roster as evidenced by performances like this one from sophomore Andrew Hrad on the second hole. He drops his chip onto the green and watches it roll within two feet of the pin, setting up a second straight par.

Anish Kamdar takes his turn from the fairway on hole number two. The senior finds the green and goes on to make par. Kamdar tallies a 39 on the day.

Evan Loo from Metea Valley is on the edge of the green as he putts for birdie. The senior is on line but just a few inches short of the cup, delivering a par as part of a round of 43.

Caiden Shah leads the way for Metea

Caiden Shah, who led the Mustangs at the McGonagle, steadily knocks home a par putt to keep him even in the early going.

Moving over to the par-three sixth hole, Shah drives his tee shot safely on the dance floor. The junior pars the hole and leads his team with a round of 38 on the day.

Warrior Arnav Nanda takes a turn on the sixth hole, and he finds the green with his tee shot. That leads to one of seven pars on the day for the sophomore, who ends his round with a 37.

Avi Khanduja lines up a birdie attempt on the sixth, and the senior finds the middle of the cup to stay in the hunt for the top individual score.

Sticking with the Warriors, Sheraaz Shah putts for birdie on the top of the green. The junior can’t quite get the ball to curl into the cup, but he sets up an easy par tap-in, shooting a solid 38 on the day.

Finishing the day on the ninth hole, Charlie Zeitner from Metea Valley has a long putt that just slides to the left before reaching the hole. The junior shoots a 42 to finish in the top three on the team.

Warriors use their team depth to take the win

Khanduja chips onto the ninth hole green as the ball settles near the pin for an easy par tap-in. Khanduja wraps up with a 37, which is tied for the second-best score of the afternoon.

Matching Khanduja is teammate Finus Douglas. The junior nearly gets to a 36 with a birdie putt from the fringe. Another strong day from a Warrior golfer as Douglas ends with a par.

Metea Valley senior Griffin Lavery shoots a pair of birdies on the fourth and sixth holes as he ends with a 39, the second-best total for the Mustangs.

Waubonsie junior Max Schnake nearly chips in from just off the green to save par. Despite the bogey, the Warrior enjoys a solid day with a 40.

Kevin Clish is not near the top of the leaderboard for Metea, but the junior does deliver one of the best putts of the day, draining a 20-footer to end on a high note.

Waubonsie Valley takes the team victory with a balanced attack led by Andrew Hrad with a one-over 36. The Warriors start the DVC season 1-0 with a 147-162 win over the Mustangs.

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