A four-run third inning helps Naperville Central softball top Waubonsie

Naperville Central softball looks to continue the swing as the Redhawks sit at 7-4 overall and are fresh off a come-from-behind win over Benet Academy. They welcome Waubonsie Valley, who is off to a strong start despite a loss to Neuqua Valley earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warrior pitcher Molly Quinn gets things started with a punchout on Avery Miller to keep the game scoreless after one.

In the third inning, Grace Riggs gets a base hit right down the middle, hoping to start a rally for Waubonsie.

Teammate Alyssa Tukker looks to pitch in, but she hits right to Cali Lenz in center, and makes the catch for the out.

Lenz follows that up in the bottom half of the third inning with a favorable bounce on the base hit, and she makes it first safely.

Redhawks’ bats come alive in the third inning

Two batters later, there are two on base after a single from Natalie Lau. Fiona Brown gets an RBI single, and the Hawks are on the board up 1-0.

Up next is Lacy Williams, who clears the bases with a roller, and here comes Natalie Lau for another run. Then Brown catches the Warrior infield napping, the throw is off, Brown is safe, and it’s 3-0 Redhawks. The Hawks tack on one more run on a passed ball to lead 4-0 after four innings.

Central defense locks down to secure the win

The defense remains on lockdown as Avery Miller makes the batter for strike three.

Catcher Bella Eaves makes a head-up play by running into your living room to catch the pop-up.

Sam Hughes thinks she has a base hit into right, but Brown throws to Williams at first just in time, and the runner is out. An excellent 9 3 play to retire the side.

Avery Miller gets another strikeout to cap off her complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the game. Naperville Central wins 4-0 to remain perfect in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!