A late header helps Naperville North girls soccer slip past Neuqua

With the postseason just around the corner, Naperville North welcomes the Neuqua Valley Wildcats to their home turf for one last DVC showdown. Last year, the Wildcats won their regular-season matchup, but the Huskies defeated the Cats 2-1 in the sectional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defenses stand tall in the opening half

Early on, Harper Stokes has a free position kick for the Huskies from 45 yards out. She puts some air under this one and hits off the crossbar. It gets deflected out towards Lily Radek, but the ball is out of bounds. Neuqua fights off the scoring chance after the good kick by Stokes.

Later in the half, Stokes has another free kick from a little over 30 yards away. She boots this one and goes off the crossbar again. Kathryn Rohr tries for another shot, but Asha Kikama and Addison Guskey are there to make the defensive stop. Another close call, but this game remains at 0-0 at the half.

On to the second half, Wildcat Miabella Kraai weaves through defenders and advances into the box. She puts a shot on goal, but Olivia Ochsner is ready, and she makes the diving save. We’re still scoreless early in the second half.

Radek uses her head to propel the Huskies to victory

Moments later, Kathryn Rohr takes a free kick for the Huskies. Kennedy Bertsch gets the first touch. It pinballs between multiple players before Lily Radek lunges forward for a header, taking a hit as the ball floats into the goal. The first and only score of the game seals the 1-0 victory for Naperville North as the Huskies finish the regular season on a high note.