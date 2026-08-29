A pair of late scores pushes Neuqua Valley football past Minooka

It’s Senior Night on another football Friday as the Minooka Indians host the visiting Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams enter week two looking for their first win of the season after falling on the road to start the year. Minooka looks to bounce back at home after their 28-7 loss against St. Charles North. The Wildcats look to finish their road trip with a win before three straight home games. The visiting Wildcats battled back and forth with the home team before using a pair of touchdowns in the final three minutes to emerge victorious 27-14. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade scores in the opening half

After a defensive first quarter, we’re scoreless in the second. It’s 3rd down for the Wildcats as Quarterback Drake Mennecke looks for receiver Cooper Sullivan, but the pass is intercepted by Minooka’s Cash Marlow.

Minooka looks to capitalize on the turnover as quarterback Nathan Danielson throws it up to Ethan Vescovi to set up the offense inside the red zone. Moments later, running back Quinn Schiffbauer punches it in for the touchdown! Minooka leads 7-0 with nine minutes until halftime.

Neuqua Valley looks to respond to the Minooka touchdown as receiver Will Kalish catches the screen pass to move the chains.

On the next play for the Wildcat offense, Mennecke calls his own number with the quarterback draw. The Wildcat breaks a tackle on the sidelines and turns on the speed, weaving through multiple Minooka defenders and staying in bounds for the touchdown. What a play! At the end of the first half, we’re tied at 7-7.

Into the third as the Neuqua offense looks to tap into the second quarter momentum. Mennecke finds Lucas Balgro to keep the chains moving.

Later in the drive, the Wildcats are inside the five-yard line. Running back Pierce Stevens shows off his toughness as he fights through the Minooka defense to give the Wildcats their first lead of the night at 14-7.

It’s the Minooka offense’s turn to respond to the Neuqua touchdown. Nathan Danielson throws it to Ethan Vescovi, who stays on his feet as he runs in for the touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

Nearing the end of the third, Drake Mennecke pump fakes before throwing to Will Kalish, but he is intercepted by Jackson Payne. Going into the final quarter, the score remains knotted up at 14-14.

Both teams continue to play tough defense as Minooka is forced to punt on fourth down. The Wildcat rush gets to the punter as Junior Jack Mackey gets the block to give the Wildcat offense a short field.

After the blocked punt, the Wildcats go to Kalish as he takes the handoff from Mennecke and gets to the outside for a blue and yellow first down.

Mennecke and Kalish continue early connection

Moments later, Mennecke rolls out to his right and finds Will Kalish. The Wildcat spins inside and has a lot of green ahead as he jukes the Minooka defender and races into the end zone to retake the lead, 21-14 with just over two minutes left. The fourth touchdown catch of the young season for Kalish.

After a defensive stop, it’s fourth and short for the Wildcats; one first down seals the game. Kalish takes the handoff outside but is stopped short by Minooka’s Jackson Payne and Caleb Bizzotto, keeping hope alive for the home team.

The Wildcat defense puts the game away

No timeouts remaining for the Indians with just under a minute remaining. Quarterback Nathan Danielson throws it quick to Jackson Payne, who can’t corral the pass, which is intercepted by Tyler Vanderlaan. The Wildcat puts the game out of reach with the pick-six!

Neuqua Valley gets its first win of the season over Minooka, 27-14. The Cats will host Huntley in their home opener next Friday.

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