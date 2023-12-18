A three-goal third period lifts the Warriors hockey club past Neuqua Valley

We’re at All Season Ice Rink for an Illinois West hockey matchup between the Warriors hockey club and Neuqua Valley. The Warriors have won both matchups against the Wildcats so far this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Not many chances for either team in the first period

The first chance of the game comes from the Warriors. Josh Pijanowski plays a stretch pass to his brother Joe who is in on the partial breakaway but quick to shut down the chance is Aidan Wysoglad.

Not many chances in the first period but the best one would fall to Neuqua. Thomas Tuch’s shot is saved by Tyler Bellot but the rebound falls to Alex Baer who hits the past as the puck rolls across the goal line. We remain scoreless going into the second period.

Despite a strong period from the Warriors, Neuqua scores late on

Opening up the second period on the attack is the Warriors. Evan Ziegler carries the puck over the blue line, toe dragging around a defender before taking a backhand shot that is soaked up by Wysoglad.

A couple of minutes later it’s Markus Palmertz turn to enter the zone, he dekes between two defenders but his backhand effort is also denied by Wysoglad.

Just under three minutes to go in the period. Jonathan Lyskawa carries the puck in over the blue line taking a wrist shot on goal that beats Bellot. The Wildcats take a 1-0 lead going into the final period.

The Warriors score three unanswered in the third period to win the game

Six minutes into the third period. Evan Ziegler puts a puck into the crease and finding the loose puck is Matt Shield who ties this game at one.

Just three minutes later the Warriors are attacking again. A loose puck rolls out in front to Elijah Houlihan who goes forehand backhand finding the back of the net. The Warriors go up 2-1.

Three minutes after that the puck is once again free in front of the net and getting a stick on it this time is Michael McClain who doubles the Warriors lead.

And that would be the final score. The Warriors hockey club scored three unanswered in the third period to beat Neuqua by a score of 3-1.

