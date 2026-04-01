Abbie Brdecka carries on Benet softball family tradition

Benet Academy freshman Abbie Brdecka is making a name for herself in her first high school season by securing a spot on the varsity softball lineup card. She’s the second Brdecka to rock the Redwing uniform, after her older sister, Elayna, a 2022 graduate, came through the program. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“It feels great, Eleyna left her mark here, and I’m very grateful for her leaving me a great legacy. I definitely have some pressure in that regard, seeing that she was a great athlete, great person, and I’m actually very grateful that I’m able to follow in her footsteps,” said Abbie.

Exciting news for the Brdecka Family

Hearing that Abbie made varsity was no surprise to Elayna, who also made varsity as a freshman before going on to play at the University of Dayton.

“Abbie brought up when she was in middle school that she wanted to play varsity softball when she got to Benet. So it’s just kind of funny how that idea came up, and now it’s a reality, and I’m really excited for her next step,” said Elayna.

Having another Bredecka at bat was a welcome addition for coach Janet Royal, who was a Benet assistant during Elayna’s four seasons. Sisters have been a big part of this run of Redwing success, including recent graduates, Gianna and Angela Horejs, and twin juniors, Sophie and Lanie Rosner.

“The way we look at Benet softball is a family. So when you have sisters come through the program, it’s just exciting to see, again, being here for so long, for 18 years, just to see the families that we’ve had come through the program, it makes us more of a tight-knit group,” said Royal

Abbie’s played in the outfield in the early weeks of the schedule, but is willing to make an impact at any position or step up at the plate.

“I definitely believe being flexible is one way I can help. Just wherever the coach needs me, I’m willing to go, and if it comes to a situation where I’m uncomfortable with the position, I can learn it pretty quickly and hope I’m able to adapt quickly in that regard,” said Abbie.

“She’ll walk up to the bat, she’ll walk up to the box, and she will be 110% confident in her abilities. She will get into the circle, and she will be super confident in what she can do,” said Elayna.

Reliability at the utility position

Her ability to help wherever so early in her high school career is a grand slam for head coach Janet Royal. Despina Patos also joins Brdecka as a freshman who should be a key contributor in a variety of ways during their first high school season.

“Anytime we have someone who can step into any position, it helps. It helps a coach in it, and it just makes it that much easier when we’re trying to fill,” said Royal.

“She definitely proved it when we saw her in camp over the summer. We saw her coming through, her drive, her willingness to do anything that we ask of her is really what stuck out to us, and her love of the game,” said Royal.

Four years of potential for Brdecka

With season one underway, Abbie is ready to hit the ground running and excited to see what her four years hold, while Elyana remains her number one fan.

“She’s going to work hard, commit to it, it’s high school ball, it’s not for the weak. I know that from my personal experience, so I know she’ll put the puzzle pieces together and she’ll figure it out, and I’m hoping that she’ll hit her first home run during high school, just like I did,” said Elayna.

“I feel like our team has a great dynamic, and obviously, our talent level is there, and we can compete in every game that we play together. So I think we have a great shot at going far,” said Abbie.

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