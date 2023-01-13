Abby Aldrich sweeps the competition as Naperville North girls gymnastics gets its revenge on Naperville Central

Abby Aldrich puts on a show on the mats as Naperville North avenges its previous loss against Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

In girls gymnastics, the Naperville North Huskies look for revenge against their crosstown rival Naperville Central. The two teams met just over a month ago, where the Redhawks edged out a 1.5-point victory.

Abby Aldrich impresses on the vault

The Huskies start off on the vault and it’s Sam Connolly running down the floor. She collects a score of 8.5 on the vault, third best on the night.

Another Huskie is up and running, this time Kate Ahlfeld gets to the vault and lands the roundoff well. She grabs the second-best score of the night with an 8.7.

Naperville Central now looking for some points and it’s Redhawk freshman Ava Prokop. She ties with Avani Prasad as the team’s highest vault scorer with an 8.4.

Finishing up on the vault, Huskie Abby Aldrich impresses the judge and finishes with the top vault score of 8.8. Get used to seeing her name at the top.

Aldrich gets second top finish on the uneven bars

Heading to the uneven bars, Redhawk Gabi Tapia makes a good transition to the top bar and prepares for the landing. She gains some momentum with three swings and sticks the dismount. Her score of 8.35 is the best for Central.

In her second event of the night, Abby Aldrich gets her second top-place finish. She’s able to make the clean transition and eventually makes a great landing to nail the routine.

Aldrich with yet another top score

Over to the balance beam where Redhawk Harley Sambrooks is towards the end of her routine. After a couple of jumps, she exits with a back walkover into a backflip. Her score of 7.5 is second-best for the Redhawks.

Huskie Erin Arnold is now up on the beam, starting with back-to-back cartwheels in opposite directions. She then finishes it off with an ariel walkover forward with a twist. She gets the third-best score of 7.6 on the beam.

Aldrich is back in action for Naperville North where she starts the beam off with a backflip and lands nicely. Aldrich finishes the routine with a very good dismount. She grabs her third top finish of the night.

Aldrich gets best score in every event

We finish the night with the floor exercise and start with Naperville Central’s Alana Williams. A strong start here for Williams and she finishes out the routine with an impressive back handspring into a flip to finish with an 8.0.

And the final floor exercise on the night is from Abby Aldrich. She finishes with a front handspring into a flip. Her floor score of 9.3 is .5 higher than any other competitor, and she sweeps the night as the top scorer in every category. Huskies get their revenge on the Redhawks, winning 127.50-120.95.

