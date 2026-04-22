Addison Guskey’s hat trick helps Neuqua girls soccer defeat Metea

Girls soccer action brings us to Metea Valley as the Mustangs welcome Neuqua Valley for a DVC showdown. The Mustangs may be winless, but they have reasons for optimism as they currently own the Wildcats after winning the last eight matchups. So can the 5-2 Wildcats get it done this time? This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs are in attack mode until Wildcats goalie Gabbi Ray puts an end to the possession with a save.

Neuqua is on the other side of the field in search of that goal, but Kylie Paulding makes a defensive stop on the through ball.

Here comes a free kick from Emma Stircic. The ball bounces the other way. Stircic tries the strike, but there’s Ray again for another save.

The Wildcats try again, and this time they find the net with Addison Guskey, who taps it in for the first goal of the game.

Then Aubrey Guskey locates her sister Addison, who kicks a nice crosser into the net once again for goal number two.

Addison Guskey with a montage of goals

It’s a right place, right time scenario for Guskey, who strikes the left part of the net for a hat trick of goals. Wildcats take a 3-0 lead into halftime thanks to the Guskey barrage.

Metea Valley strikes its first two goals of the season

The Mustangs have yet to score a goal this season until now, as Madeline Zeitner sends a laser into the back of the net to end the drought.

One is nice, but when it rains, it pouts as Payton Giannone kicks a roller in the goal. Metea is right back in the game down 3-2.

The Wildcats look to take the momentum back until Mustang’s second-half goalie Lauren Penich steps up for a save.

The Mustang defense continues to stand tall as Meere Srinivasan gets her foot on the ball and kicks it away for safety.

Neuqua Valley girls soccer picks up first win over Metea since 2019

However, the third time is the charm for Neuqua. Guskey crosses over to Brooke Schmidtgall, whose header just sneaks in for the goal. That puts the game out of reach as Neuqua Valley picks up its first win over Metea since April of 2019 with a 4-2 victory.

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