Alex Voegele goes 4-4 with a homer for Neuqua Baseball

Alex Voegele and Neuqua Valley Baseball take on Romeoville in a non-conference matchup. It was a beautiful day at the plate for Voegle, as the senior went 4-4 with a home run and two deep doubles. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Alex Voegele shines at the plate for Neuqua Baseball

We start in the top of the second, as the Wildcat knocks one just over the shortstop’s head for a single.

Neuqua trails 3-1 with two outs in the third inning. With two runners in scoring position, Voegele crushes one deep into left and off the wall. Both runners score on the standup double.

The game’s tied at five in the fifth, but here he is again, this time with the moonshot over the fence in left.

In the seventh, Voegele comes up a few feet short of another homerun but settles for the double. The senior goes 4-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, and three RBIs to earn our Boys Play of The Week.

