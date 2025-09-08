Alexa Miller nearly holes out from over 100 yards for Naperville Central

Our Girls Play of the Week takes us to a rainy afternoon at Naperbrook Golf Course, where Alexa Miller and Naperville Central hosted Waubonsie. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Alexa Miller dials in one of the best shots you’ll see for Naperville Central girls golf

On the par four, ninth hole, Miller dials in one of the best shots you’ll see! The ball lands a foot away and comes up inches short of an eagle! Miller loves it, and let’s see this one again!

The Redhawk says she likes to play in wet conditions, as the ball checks up well on the green! Her birdie putt rattles down, and she laughs it off with her playing partners.

