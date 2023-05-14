For the Play of the Week, we have Allie Leslie scoring from long range. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Welcome to Metea Valley where Naperville Central girls water polo is the home team of this sectional semifinal matchup against the Mustangs. The Redhawks are coming off a 17-0 win against Lockport, while Metea enters after defeating Hinsdale Central. The winner takes on Naperville North in the final.

She takes the pass then quickly fires a bullet from downtown into the back of the net. Allie Leslie makes that goal look so easy putting some power behind the throw and zipping it past the goalie.

Central is trying to ice the game here and they do just that. Russo fights off a defender and scores. Naperville Central takes down Metea Valley 5-3. The Mustangs season is now over, while Central will face crosstown rival Naperville North in the sectional final on Saturday.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

