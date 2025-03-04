Alton slips past Waubonsie Valley 67-62 to win first girls basketball supersectional

The Illinois Wesleyan girls basketball super sectional is a replay of last year’s game as Waubonsie Valley faces Alton. The Warriors are eager to return to the State series for a second straight year while the Redbirds seek revenge after last season’s two-point overtime defeat. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Alton starts strong with Kaylae Lacey getting the board and finding 6’1 center Talia Norman under the rim who drops it in for a 6-4 lead.

A few possessions later the Warriors get a boost from senior Lily Newton who is near the corner and sinks the three to tie the game at 11.

The Warriors display good ball movement around the perimeter until Ari Garcia finds Danyella Mporokoso who hits the three with the foul. After the four point play, Waubonsie takes a 15-14 lead.

Back comes Alton and Talia Norman who one ups her defender and lays in the duce to put the Redbirds back in front 16-15 after the first quarter.

Kiyoko Proctor returns for Alton

The Redbirds are thrilled to have senior Kiyoko Proctor, who tore her ACL in this game last season, back in the fold. The senior sharpshooter makes her presence felt with a three-point basket.

The Warriors do not blink and get back to scoring with Newton scoring on the runner and it’s a 24-20 lead for the Warriors.

Back come the Redbirds and Proctor whose three is off the mark but her teammates get the board, and get another chance so she tries the floater that works to perfection. Alton jumps back in front at 27-26.

The Alton game plan to take advantage of its size in the paint works well. Jarius Powers gets the board and put back and to cap off an 8-0 Run for the Redbirds and they lead 38-29 at the break.

Waubonsie Valley starts the second half with a furious run

Waubonsie Valley needs another second half comeback to get back in the game. Newton finds a cutting Danyella Mporokoso who goes off the glass to get her squad back within two possessions. Mporokoso leads all scorers with 32 points in the game.

More from the Green and Gold as Ari Garcia displays a bounce pass to Newton who buries the triple from beyond the arc. The Warriors start the second half on a 13-0 run to lead 42-38.

Proctor has the Redbirds covered with another three and drops a team-high 23 points in the game as Alton trails by one.

The Warriors continue their strong second half push with an open Maya Pereda who connects on the corner three. The Warriors outscore the Redbirds 25-11 in the third quarter to lead 54-49 after three.

Waubonsie Valley trails by one midway through the fourth. Here comes Maya Cobb with the hoop and the harm. She sinks the freebie and it’s 59-57 Warriors with under four minutes to play.

Alton secures first girls basketball supersectional title

All tied at 59 and it’s Talia Norman answering the call with a lay in to give Alton a 61-59 lead with just over a minute to go.

Following a Waubonsie Valley miss the Redbirds milk the clock, and Lacey drops one in to seal the deal and Alton survives. The Redbirds capture their first super sectional after a 67-62 win and move on to the State series where they will face Kenwood in the semifinals. Waubonsie Valley ends another outstanding season with a record of 31-2.

