Waubonsie Valley girls basketball heads to state after a 55-53 super-sectional thriller over Alton

Waubonsie Valley is in the IHSA girls basketball super-sectional for the first time in program history after taking down last season’s 4A runner-up, Benet Academy, in the Oswego sectional final. The Warriors won a sectional in 1999, but that was when the IHSA had just two classes and the state quarterfinals. A win would result in a first ever state semifinal birth for the Warriors. Now Waubonsie Valley girls basketball takes on Alton, who is lacing up for their first super-sectional appearance after taking care of Normal Community and defending 4A State champion O’Fallon in the Normal West sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redbirds, hoping to earn a spot in Redbird Arena at ISU on Friday, come out aggressive early with a three-point basket from Alyssa Lewis to put A-Town up 5-3.

Warriors and Redbirds go on a game of runs in the super sectional

Lewis is one of three 1,000-point scorers on the current Redbird roster and this trifecta shows why. Alton goes on a 10-0 run to lead 12-3 in the early going as the Warriors look to find their footing.

The Warriors use defense to create offense and Maya Cobb snags the ball, goes coast to coast to the rim, and scores with the foul. The Warriors also go on a run at 7-0 and trail 12-10 after one.

Maya Cobb steps up off the bench for Waubonsie Valley

Both teams are even at 15 and it’s Cobb again this time shooting for three and the bank is open for the sophomore to give Waubonsie an 18-15 lead.

The three-point cycle continues and it’s senior sensation Hannah Laub who makes it look too easy. It’s 21-17 Warriors.

However, the Redbirds find a way to snag it right back with Kaylea Lacy, who fights in a one-on-one and wins it with the hoop and the harm. Alton jumps back in front 22-21.

Lewis is at again with her scoring, so she fakes out her defender takes the three, and sinks it. The Redbirds stay in front 30-28 as we head to the break.

Let the second-half shootout begin

In the third quarter, sophomore Danyella Mporokoso comes to the rescue for the Warriors with a three that gives her team a 31-30 edge.

The Warriors lead by three, but Alton fights back, with Jarius Powers getting the miss, board, and put back with the foul. She evens the score at 36 after the three point play.

The Warriors respond with Lily Newton as she gets the Arianna Garcia pass and connects on the jumper and they lead 40-38. Waubonsie adds on two more points to go up 42-38 going to the fourth.

Mporokoso keeps pouring on the buckets. Here she is being guarded by Lewis, but it doesn’t matter because she scores plus one. It’s 44-40 green and gold as the Warriors look to hang on in the final minutes.

A-Town will not give up and neither will Jarius Powers. Some great ball movement result in number 44 laying one in and that ties the game at 44.

Then Powers gives her team the lead by scoring the tough shot with foul. The Redbirds are up 48-46 with just under a minute to go.

Danyella Mporokoso keeps the Warriors season alive

With 20 seconds remaining, Redbird freshman Allsion Pruitt goes one for two at the line on the next possession, so Waubonsie has life trailing by three. Will it be Mporokoso or Laub to the rescue? It’s Mporokoso with the ball, and shoots for three and kaboom. Mporokoso ties the game at 49 with five seconds left in the fourth quarter. 21 points on the night for Mporokoso.

Alton is hoping to win in regulation with freshman Allison Pruitt but she slips and loses the ball, time runs out, and we have overtime. The Redbirds commit 28 turnovers in the game.

In the extra session, Mporokoso goes one for two at the free throw line to give Waubonsie a 50-49 lead and Cobb can’t add with a three on but Garcia hustles for the board and finds Laub who shoots for three and book it. A big swing makes it 53-49 Warriors with under two minutes left in OT.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball is moving on

Now it’s 55-51 Waubonsie Valley but Alton is not giving up so Justice Haynes floors it to the rim and scores to keep their hopes alive and make it a two point game.

The green and gold looks to ice the game with under ten seconds left but Powers gets the block on Garcia’s layup and Alton has life. Going the other way it’s Lewis who pulls up as she shoots the three for the win but it’s off the rim. A scramble for the ball is recovered by Alton, but the buzzer sounds as time expires. Waubonsie Valley improves to 32-3 and is moving on to the IHSA 4A girls basketball State semifinals after a 55-53 win over Alton. The Warriors will face defending 3A champion Nazareth on Friday at Redbird Arena at Illinois State at 2 pm.

