An Olivia Hernandez goal helps Metea Valley girls soccer sneak by Neuqua Valley 1-0

Metea Valley girls soccer is excited to return to its home turf to resume conference play despite a tough weekend in St. Louis that saw the Mustangs tie with Granite City and fall 1-0 to Triad. Neuqua Valley is their next opponent, as the Wildcats are looking to bounce back after a recent overtime loss to Naperville Central.

Wildcats start strong on defense

The Mustangs are eager to attack, with Lucy Burk relentlessly chasing the ball. However, Wildcat goalie Quinn Sigal makes a crucial save, and Mollie McBrayer ensures the door remains shut by clearing the area.

Addison Guskey wants to reward the Mustang effort so she passes to Gabe Smith but her header goes wide.

Next time around, Guskey is hoping to break through, but again, the ball does not bounce in her favor. Both teams go into the break with doughnuts on the board.

The Wildcat defense stays on point in the second half as Sigal stops the cross-kick.

Olivia Hernandez breaks the seal

Metea Valley keeps the pressure on later in the half. Olivia Hernandez finally breaks the seal as she dribbles by her defenders and strikes the bottom right corner to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Metea Girls soccer wins on defense

Neuqua now wants the equalizer with Allessandra Russo but her strike cannot find the opening as the Wildcats are running out of time.

Defense was on full display all game long, and Alyssa Glutting plays a key role with a big save to maintain the Metea Valley lead. That helps the Mustangs sneak away with a 1-0 win over Neuqua.

