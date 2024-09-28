Andrew Barkley scores four Touchdowns as Neuqua Valley beats DeKalb

Andrew Barkley and Neuqua Valley football kicks off homecoming weekend as they host DeKalb who’s coming off a 39-6 defeat at the hands of Lincoln-Way Central. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season as the regular season reaches past the halfway point. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Andrew Barkley provides an early spark for Neuqua Valley

On DeKalb’s first possession, Cole Latimer drops to pass but Ryan Mascari jumps into the air blocking it. He’s able to make a leaping play and secures the interception setting the Wildcats up in the redzone.

On the next play, the give is to Andrew Barkley who bounces over to the left and strolls his way into the endzone for the 12-yard touchdown run.

On Neuqua’s ensuing possession at midfield, Barkley gets the handoff again and races down the right side before being pushed out of bounds inside Barbs territory.

Now on fourth and thirteen, Barkley makes an impact in the passing game as Kiet Truong floats it up to Barkley who makes the catch at the ten-yard line.

A few plays later down at the four, the drive is capped off by Barkley, who takes the hand off and fights his way into the endzone. His second touchdown of the night makes it 14-0 Cats with 6 minutes left in the first.

DeKalb fights back thanks to Mariyan Dudley’s 80-yard touchdown run

First play on DeKalb’s ensuing possession, their run game rises to the challenge. Mariyan Dudley gets the handoff and slices his way through untouched. He sprints past Neuqua’s defense and just like that he’s in for an 80-yard touchdown run. DeKalb is down 14-6 following a blocked PAT.

Neuqua immediately responds first play of their next drive, the end around is to Daniel Robinson, who dashes towards the left side and goes blazing past the Barbs’ defense. He goes in for a 56-yard touchdown to make the score 21-6 Neuqua Valley which would be the tally at halftime.

In the third quarter, Latimer gets replaced by Michael Hodge, who drops back to throw but his pass is tipped into the air and picked off by Nick Pape! The Wildcats take over just beyond midfield.

Neuqua turns the turnover into points as Barkley gets the rock again and spins out of not one but two DeKalb tacklers. He’s off to the races again and is in for a 27-yard touchdown run to extend Neuqua’s advantage up 28-6.

DeKalb would continue to fight later in the third, as Hodge threw it deep over the middle to Billy Miller. He slips a tackle and speeds his way down the sideline and into the endzone for a 47-yard touchdown. The Barbs are down 28-12 entering the fourth.

On their next drive, they go for it on fourth down, as Hodge spins out of one tackle and makes a break for the plane, but is dragged back by Mascari to force a turnover on downs for Neuqua.

Andrew Barkley scores four touchdowns to help guide Neuqua Valley to a 35-12 win over DeKalb

The game is iced on the very next play as Barkley gets the handoff and like a cannon, he shoots into DeKalb territory and outraces the entire Barbs defense. He would take it the distance for an 85 yard touchdown run, his fourth score of the night. Neuqua dominates with the ground game and defeats DeKalb 35-12 for their first win on the season.

