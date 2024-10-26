Andrew football defeats Neuqua Valley to wrap up the IHSA regular season

Andrew football hosts Neuqua Valley in an IHSA regular-season finale. The Thunderbolts are looking to all but secure their ticket to the postseason with a win, while the Wildcats are looking to close out their season with back-to-back victories after beating Metea Valley 49-20. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kiet Truong gets the Neuqua Valley offense moving before Andrew Barkley puts the Wildcats on the board

Jumping ahead to the start of the 2nd quarter, Andrew has a 7-0 lead. After an unsportsmanlike penalty on the offense, Wildcat Quarterback Kiet Truong rolls to his right and finds big tight end Joshua Repmann who makes a man miss and picks up the first down to keep the drive going.

Later on the drive, Truong drops back as he finds his receiver Sean Anshel who hangs on through the big hit to get the ball outside the ten-yard line.

After a ten-yard run from Neuqua Runningback Andrew Barkley to get the ball inside the five-yard line. The Neuqua offense decides to go back to Barkley who slams it into the endzone for the touchdown to tie the game up 7-7 with under 8 minutes until halftime.

Next Thunderbolt drive, Quarterback Drew Silvia fakes the handoff and decides to keep it himself which works out for him as he gets the big gain to get the ball into Neuqua territory.

A few plays later, Silvia drops back to pass which draws in two Wildcat linebackers. Running back Camden Maniatis sneaks past the defense for the 20-yard receiving touchdown. The Thunderbolts retake the lead 14-7 with 6 minutes and 27 seconds left in the second.

Andrew football plays solid defense and takes a 14 point halftime lead over Neuqua

The Wildcat offense is back on the field looking to respond to the fast Thunderbolt touchdown drive. Neuqua’s Truong drops back looking for Repmann but is intercepted by Andrew defensive back Josh Burke to set up the offense with great field position.

Shortly after the interception, Runningback Maniatis catches the pitch, he follows his blockers to get inside the red zone for the Andrew offense.

Later on the Thunderbolt drive, Silvia, on another quarterback keeper, punches into the endzone to extend the Andrew lead 21-7 going into halftime.

The Thunderbolts add two more rushing touchdowns from Tanquilut and Silvia

About a minute into the third quarter for the Thunderbolts, Silvia throws a perfect pass where only receiver Dionte Thigpen could get it for the big gain to get back inside the red zone.

After a Brady “The Tank” Tanquilut takes the handoff to the one-yard line. Next play, Tanquilut finishes off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-7 going into the 4th quarter.

After a Wildcat three and out, the Thunderbolts start after a big gain from Running Back Alexander Pavelka to get the offense past midfield. Silvia keeps it himself for another big gain to move the chains. Silvia’s helmet came off after the play, and he left the game for one play but returned to the game a play later.

Silvia is back in the game and he’s back in the endzone for the Thunderbolts. Andrew leads 34-7 after a blocked extra point.

Neuqua adds on a couple more scores but Andrew hangs on to win

With just over 11 minutes in the 4th, the Neuqua offense is running up-tempo to try to get back into the game. Wildcat Truong rolls out to his right as he tries to buy time for his receivers. Truong finds receiver Benjamin Stefanski who comes up with the great catch over two Andrew defenders for the big play.

Moments later, Truong rolls out to his right to find Anshel who catches the pass and is able to set up the Neuqua offense inside the red zone.

Next play, Neuqua’s Barkley takes the handoff, squeezing through the opening as he fights to get into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game. Andrew leads 34-14 with over 10 minutes in the 4th.

The Thunderbolts are able to recover the Wildcats’ short kick to have a short field. A few plays later, running back Tanquilut catches the pitch and bounces it outside. He cuts it inside to follow his blocks into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game.

The Wildcats score one final touchdown before the game is over, however, Andrew Football defeats Neuqua 41-21, and clinches playoff eligibility.